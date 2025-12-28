War Update: 160 Combat Engagements On Front Line Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook in an update post on the situation as of 08:00 on Sunday, December 28.

The Russians carried out two missile strikes and 39 air strikes, using 41 missiles and dropping 101 glide bombs. In addition, they conducted 3,540 shelling attacks, including 66 from multiple launch rocket systems, and employed 6,824 kamikaze drones.

The Russian army carried out air strikes on Starokasianivske in Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region.

Aircraft, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas of concentration of enemy personnel, three command posts, and one other important enemy target.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one Russian attack. The enemy carried out one air strike using three glide bombs and conducted 135 shelling attacks.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Russian army attempted seven times to break through Ukrainian defensive lines near the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Prylipka, and toward Lyman and Hryhorivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, four enemy attacks took place. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions toward Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy carried out 16 attacks, including attempts to penetrate defenses near the settlements of Serednie and Novoselivka, and toward Druzheliubivka, Oleksandrivka, Lyman, Stavky, Ozerne, and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped five attempts by Russian forces to advance in the area of Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, three combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Vasiukivka, Predtechyne, and toward Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, and toward Sofiivka and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 32 assault actions by the Russian army in the areas of Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia, and toward the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Dorozhnie, Rodynske, and Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near the settlements of Yalta, Vyshneve, Oleksandrohrad, Verbove, Pryvilne, Rybne, and toward the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove.

In the Huliaipole sector, 19 enemy attacks took place in the areas of Huliaipole, Bilohiria, and toward Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Shcherbaky and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Defense Forces repelled three Russian attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of offensive groupings by the Russian army were detected.

Enemy attacks two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging homes, school, and farm

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian forces from February 24, 2022, to December 28, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,204,510 personnel, including 1,200 over the past day.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine