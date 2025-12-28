Air Defense Forces Neutralize 30 Of 48 Drones Launched By Russia
From 18:00 on Saturday, December 27, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 48 strike UAVs of the Shahed type, Gerbera, and drones of other types from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Hvardiiske and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea). About 30 of them were Shahed-type drones.
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on Sunday, December 28, air defenses shot down or suppressed 30 drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.
Impacts by 18 UAVs were recorded at nine locations.Read also: Russians launch massive strike on critical infrastructure in Kherson, leaving part of city without power
As Ukrinform reported, in the Kherson region over the past day Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure and residential areas, injuring four people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment