Russian Troops Shell Sumy Region More Than 50 Times Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Sumy Regional Military Administration stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the course of the day, from the morning of December 27 to the morning of December 28, 2025, Russian troops carried out more than 50 shelling attacks on 28 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region. The highest number of shelling incidents was recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts," the statement said.

It is noted that the settlements of the Sumy, Sad, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Hlukhiv, Druzhba, Esman, Shalyhne, Znob-Novhorodske, Novoslobidske, and Velyka Pysarivka communities came under enemy fire.

The enemy used mortars, artillery, FPV drones, UAVs, glide bombs, and unguided aircraft rockets against the territory of the Sumy region.

As a result of the shelling, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged or destroyed. In the Sumy community, a private residential house, a non-residential building, and passenger cars were damaged.

In the Velyka Pysarivka community, a private house was damaged.

In the Sad community, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.

In the Krasnopillia community, a private house was damaged. In the Bilopillia community, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.

As reported earlier, Russian troops have intensified their activity in the Sumy region near the settlement of Hrabovske, where they are making localized attempts to expand their zone of control north of the settlement.