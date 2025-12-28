Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went up by $2.62, or 4.1%, compared to last week, to $66.16 per barrel.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period came in at $66.62 per barrel, while the lowest dropped down to $65.71 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $64.08 per barrel, which is $2.62, or 4.3%, less than a week before.

During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $64.53 per barrel, and the minimum price was $63.64 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $34.14 per barrel, up $2.13, or 6.7%, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $34.62 per barrel, and the lowest was $33.66 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $63.02 per barrel for the week, up $2.11, or 3.5%, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $63.52 per barrel, and the lowest was $62.46 per barrel.