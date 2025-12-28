Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices


2025-12-28 03:09:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The average prices of Azeri LT CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, and Dated Brent crude oil brands decreased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went up by $2.62, or 4.1%, compared to last week, to $66.16 per barrel.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period came in at $66.62 per barrel, while the lowest dropped down to $65.71 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $64.08 per barrel, which is $2.62, or 4.3%, less than a week before.

During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $64.53 per barrel, and the minimum price was $63.64 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $34.14 per barrel, up $2.13, or 6.7%, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $34.62 per barrel, and the lowest was $33.66 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $63.02 per barrel for the week, up $2.11, or 3.5%, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $63.52 per barrel, and the lowest was $62.46 per barrel.

Oil type/date

22.12.2025

23.12.2025

24.12.2025

25.12.2025

26.12.2025

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$65.71

$66.14

$66.62

-

-

$66,16

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$63.64

$64.07

$64.53

-

-

$64,08

Urals (EX NOVO)

$33.66

$34.13

$34.62

-

-

$34,14

Dated Brent

$62.46

$63.07

$63.52

-

-

$63,02

To note, December 25 and 26 are public holidays in the UK, so data for these dates have not been released.

MENAFN28122025000187011040ID1110530988



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search