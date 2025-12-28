Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Border Guards Intercept Two Attempting Illegal Entry From North


Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) – Border guards on Sunday intercepted two individuals attempting to slip across the Kingdom's northern frontier.
The Northern Military Zone reported that the pair was detected attempting an illegal crossing within its theater of operations. Units on the scene engaged the intruders according to established protocols, successfully taking both into custody without further incident.
Following their arrest, the suspects were handed over to security officials for interrogation and legal processing.

Jordan News Agency

