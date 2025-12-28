Border Guards Intercept Two Attempting Illegal Entry From North

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) – Border guards on Sunday intercepted two individuals attempting to slip across the Kingdom's northern frontier.The Northern Military Zone reported that the pair was detected attempting an illegal crossing within its theater of operations. Units on the scene engaged the intruders according to established protocols, successfully taking both into custody without further incident.Following their arrest, the suspects were handed over to security officials for interrogation and legal processing.