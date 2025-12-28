Northern Military Zone Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) -- The Northern Military Zone thwarted a major drug smuggling attempt on Saturday along one of its border fronts within its area of responsibility.Rules of engagement were applied, resulting in the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics.The confiscated materials were referred to the competent authorities.

