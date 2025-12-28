Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Northern Military Zone Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt


2025-12-28 03:09:43
Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) -- The Northern Military Zone thwarted a major drug smuggling attempt on Saturday along one of its border fronts within its area of responsibility.
Rules of engagement were applied, resulting in the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics.
The confiscated materials were referred to the competent authorities.

Jordan News Agency

