Governance Audit: PM's Field Engagements Yield 63% Execution Rate On Service Interventions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) – A periodic performance audit released Sunday by the government reveals a high-velocity approach to regional development, as Prime Minister Jafar Hassan's "field-first" strategy hits its 447-day milestone.The report, which tracks operational bottlenecks and infrastructure rehabilitation, underscores a shift toward a more granular, data-driven oversight of the Kingdom's service sectors.The audit highlights that the Prime Minister has conducted 130 site inspections across 35 districts and 44 municipalities since the government's formation. This geographic reach has catalyzed 308 targeted policy interventions across the service spectrum. The government reports a 63% completion rate, with 195 measures fully executed and the remainder in the operational pipeline.Healthcare: Optimizing Human Capital and InfrastructureThe healthcare sector saw the most significant scale of impact, with interventions spanning 21 health centers and 13 hospitals, serving an estimated 5.5 million citizens annually. The flagship achievement remains the soft launch of the Princess Basma Hospital in Irbid. This 566-bed facility – featuring a high-spec 60-bed ICU –represents a critical upgrade to the country's tertiary care capacity, unblocking a project that had faced years of systemic delays.Human Capital & Vocational ArbitrageThe government's focus on labor market readiness was evidenced by infrastructure upgrades at five vocational training institutes. By modernizing curricula and facilities for roughly 2,500 trainees, the state is attempting to bridge the skills gap that has historically hindered youth employment. This is complemented by a "youth empowerment" portfolio that modernized facilities at Al-Hussein Youth City, a hub attracting two million visitors per year, funded largely through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) – a strategic move to minimize direct fiscal strain.Education and Social Safety NetsEducation: Comprehensive maintenance was finalized at 26 schools, impacting 22,000 students.Social Welfare: 27 sites received facility upgrades, including the rapid three-month turnaround of the Al-Amal Center for Special Education, illustrating a pivot toward agile project management.Infrastructure & Real Estate AccelerationA key takeaway for analysts is the accelerated delivery timeline of the Prince Faisal Youth City. By compressing the project lifecycle, the government achieved full completion of all three phases within the current fiscal year–twelve months ahead of the original schedule. This front-loading of capital projects is a hallmark of the current administration's attempt to stimulate local economies and provide immediate utility to over 61,000 residents.