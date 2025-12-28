MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 27, 2025 12:19 am - NuLifeLineCare Rehab launches counseling room and comprehensive health testing programs in Dehradun providing therapeutic rehabilitation addiction recovery counseling sessions behavioral therapies 12 Step Program TB HIV testing mental health service.

NuLifeLineCare Rehab Launches Counseling Room and Comprehensive Health Testing Programs in Dehradun

We have recently created counseling sessions at our Dehradun Nasha Mukti Kendra which displays an important milestone in providing a therapeutic rehabilitation that really makes a major difference in the long-term addiction recovery program. When someone gets admitted to a rehabilitation centre, they're not just trying to find place for detox, they are also searching for a place where they can finally talk openly about their drinking problem treatment requirements or marijuana addiction problems without any fear of judgment.

This new area has been designed specially for the purpose of creating this calm and peaceful environment. Our counseling room provides comfortable seating and natural lighting, with complete soundproofing that makes sure there is complete privacy during the individual therapy, group therapy and family counseling programs. Our certified addiction specialists make use of this space to perform behavioral therapies, and implementing the already proven 12-Step Program (AA & NA), togetherwith psychiatric treatment for co-existing mental conditions like depression and anxiety disorders.

What makes our counseling room different from the typical therapy area is how we've created it to integrate with our intensive treatment program. Addicts that are getting alcohol de-addiction treatment or drug rehabilitation treatment at our Nasha Mukti Kendra Dehradun have now access to their therapy based daily counseling sessions that works in complementing their yoga & meditation therapy along with spiritual healing practices, and even Zumba dance classes. This room serves many purposes throughout the day and each morning reflection therapy and afternoon group talks about the drug abuse treatment problems, evening video calls with family and coping techniques when someone is struggling with cravings.

Our recovering patients shared their feelings and told us that having a counseling room made them understand that their mental health problems are being taken seriously. They told us how unique it felt in comparison to their past experience at other rehabilitation centre where therapeutic sessions happened in shared areas with constant obstructions. At NuLifeLineCare Rehab, we know that opening up about life trauma, addiction problems, and mental health addiction requires an environment in which you can actually open up without pulling your guard up.

Our team performed pre-admission assessments in the counseling room to understand how each patient's personal journey with addiction unfolds. It does not matter if someone is coming from Delhi, Punjab, Rishikesh, or Haridwar to our Nasha Mukti Kendra, this conversation first happens here when you are trying to create a safe space for their entire recovery journey. We discuss issues like the addiction history, mental health problems, family dynamics, treatment goals, and any other fear that they might be feeling about the rehabilitation process.

The counseling room is also used as the hub for our 12 Step Recovery Program meetings. We conduct daily AA and NA meetings in which patients tell their experiences, start learning from other people who've taken similar paths, and built the support systems that they'll be needing after leaving our rehab facility. These group therapy sessions works as the heartbeat of our AA & NA community, results in creating strong bonds between people who knows about the daily struggles of addiction recovery without long explanations.

Addressing Physical Health Through TB and HIV Testing Programs

Recovery is not only about getting clean and it's more about addressing every health issue relating to the addiction that is hidden. This is exactly why we partnered with the District Tuberculosis Centre, Uttarakhand under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) to provide regular tuberculosis awareness program and testing at the Rehabilitation Centre Dehradun.

The actuality is that most people don't even talk about how drug rehabilitation and alcohol de-addiction people generally have weak immune systems. After many years of Drug abuse which took a serious effects on the body, especially in the respiratory system. When you're working with addiction of drugs, smoking substances, or living in the environments where health not the top priority, TB risk often increases and Many people coming into our Nasha Mukti Kendra have never done check-ups for TB in spite of having persistent coughs and night sweats, or unexplained weight loss.

The NTEP team came to our facility in order to perform DOTS testing, which involved spit tests and lung ultrasounds for fast health checkups. What really impressed our patients the most was how stress-free the whole process was. Nobody in the addiction treatment wants feeling of a medical experiment when they're vulnerable and have started working on their addiction problem. The whole testing happened right here at our Nasha Mukti Kendra Dehradun, so patients don't need transportation or scheduling outside appointments during their addiction treatment program.

During the awareness program, our patients learned about the TB symptoms like persistent cough which lasts more than two weeks atleast, chest pain, coughing up blood, fatigue, fever, and loss of apetite. Their team explained us how TB affects the lungs health and why early detection actually matters and most importantly for people in the substance abuse treatment where bodies are already trying to heal from addiction damage. The NTEP team informed us that TB is completely curable if caught early, and there is no reason for anyone to feel ashamed or scared without getting tested.

Alongside the TB program, we have launched an Intensive HIV/AIDS awareness program and testing drive at our NuLifeLineCare Rehab. If we are being honest, addiction and health risks go together, and HIV transmission happens by sharing needle or any other risky behavior during addiction is a strong concern that many rehabilitation centres don't emphasize on.

The societies stigma around HIV testing stops many people from even seeking help in the first place when they need it the most. At our Dehradun Nasha Mukti Kendra, we've conducted a safe and confidential program which involves free rapid HIV testing along with pre and post-test counseling sessions, education about transmission risks, and awareness about the safe injection process. Our certified addiction experts conducted these therapy sessions without any judgment because we understand that shame affect the recovery negatively.

Our Nulifelinecare Rehab counseling room works as the confidential place where these pre and post-test discussions happen. If someone gets tested positive, we immediately ge the the appropriate medical resources which continue their Drug Addiction treatment without interruption. If they look negative, we work on the counseling session to make them aware about prevention and risk issues for their future after leaving the rehabilitation centre.

Comprehensive Treatment Philosophy at Our Nasha Mukti Kendra

At NuLifeLineCare Rehabilitation Centre, we believe recovery means treating the whole person-not just achieving temporary sobriety. Someone struggling with marijuana addiction treatment needs might also be dealing with depression. A person seeking alcoholism treatment program support could have undiagnosed TB symptoms. Another individual in our drug rehabilitation services might be carrying the psychological burden of untested HIV fears. These aren't separate issues-they're all connected parts of the same human being trying to reclaim their life.