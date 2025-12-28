Bond Rees Expands Family Law Services With Child Custody Investigations

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 27, 2025 9:50 am - Bond Rees launches a specialized Child Custody Investigation Service in the UK. Professional private investigators provide evidence for family law cases to ensure child safety.

London, UK – Bond Rees is the UK's foremost private investigation agency. We are pleased to announce an expansion of our family law team with the launch of a new Child Custody Investigation Service. Now available for all across the country, this specialist service provides parents as well as legal professionals with the objective, admissible evidence needed to ensure the welfare of children is the greatest consideration during complex custody disputes.

At Bond Rees, we fully understand that family law cases can often be quite emotional. Our family law barristers' Melbourne expert service has been developed for families in need of clarity and protection. The latest service offers a complete collection of investigatory methods, such as discreetly watching parents to examine their response and routine, and a background check of other partners entering or present in a child's life, and checking living conditions independently. These services are essential for ensuring that claims are true and that children are raised in a safe and suitable environment.

Bond Rees operates with a team of expert investigators across the country with complete discretion. The agency makes certain that all of the evidence is collected lawfully and ethically. Thus, law firms and courts have the real facts to positively progress proceedings.

According to Bond Rees Director Aaron Bond, the new service was launched on a specific date.

In any separation or family dispute, Children's safety is always of utmost importance. Regrettably, emotion or contradictory testimony can sometimes cloud the truth. Our studies give the information that families and courts need to make informed decisions that keep children safe from harm. We aim to provide assurance through fair and professional investigations”.

About Bond Rees

Bond Rees, the most reputable provider of Private Investigation & Corporate Intelligence, offers reliable investigative services all over the nation. The agency delivers actionable intelligence and evidence to private individuals, law firms and commercial businesses. Our reputation is based upon discretion, professional service and results. Over the years, we have managed to become the best service provider in the UK. We deal with matrimonial surveillance, corporate due diligence and more. Bond Rees has managed to enhance our service even in these areas.