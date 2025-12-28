Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Musk Highlights Demographic Shift in Brussels

2025-12-28 02:46:11
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has raised concerns about demographic changes in Brussels, pointing to a recent study showing that nearly three out of four minors in the city are of non-European origin.

According to a news agency, which cited figures from StatBel, Belgium’s official statistics office, around 72.9% of residents aged 0–17 have an immigrant background. The report noted that only 10.56% of minors are considered Belgians of exclusively Belgian origin. In total, 78% of Brussels’ population is now said to be of non-Belgian origin.

“The capital city of Belgium is no longer Belgian,” Musk wrote on X, responding to entrepreneur Mario Nawfal, who cautioned that the demographic transformation of Brussels will have “profound social consequences.”

Nawfal added, “This did not happen by accident, but through deliberate policy choices made by political elites who dismissed warnings as ‘myths,’” stressing that “family reunification has become the primary engine of mass settlement, accelerating demographic change far beyond public consent.”

Belgian lawmaker Filip Dewinter of the Vlaams Belang party also described the situation as “population replacement,” arguing that the statistics confirm “the native European population is being replaced.”

