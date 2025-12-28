403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Musk Highlights Demographic Shift in Brussels
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has raised concerns about demographic changes in Brussels, pointing to a recent study showing that nearly three out of four minors in the city are of non-European origin.
According to a news agency, which cited figures from StatBel, Belgium’s official statistics office, around 72.9% of residents aged 0–17 have an immigrant background. The report noted that only 10.56% of minors are considered Belgians of exclusively Belgian origin. In total, 78% of Brussels’ population is now said to be of non-Belgian origin.
“The capital city of Belgium is no longer Belgian,” Musk wrote on X, responding to entrepreneur Mario Nawfal, who cautioned that the demographic transformation of Brussels will have “profound social consequences.”
Nawfal added, “This did not happen by accident, but through deliberate policy choices made by political elites who dismissed warnings as ‘myths,’” stressing that “family reunification has become the primary engine of mass settlement, accelerating demographic change far beyond public consent.”
Belgian lawmaker Filip Dewinter of the Vlaams Belang party also described the situation as “population replacement,” arguing that the statistics confirm “the native European population is being replaced.”
According to a news agency, which cited figures from StatBel, Belgium’s official statistics office, around 72.9% of residents aged 0–17 have an immigrant background. The report noted that only 10.56% of minors are considered Belgians of exclusively Belgian origin. In total, 78% of Brussels’ population is now said to be of non-Belgian origin.
“The capital city of Belgium is no longer Belgian,” Musk wrote on X, responding to entrepreneur Mario Nawfal, who cautioned that the demographic transformation of Brussels will have “profound social consequences.”
Nawfal added, “This did not happen by accident, but through deliberate policy choices made by political elites who dismissed warnings as ‘myths,’” stressing that “family reunification has become the primary engine of mass settlement, accelerating demographic change far beyond public consent.”
Belgian lawmaker Filip Dewinter of the Vlaams Belang party also described the situation as “population replacement,” arguing that the statistics confirm “the native European population is being replaced.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment