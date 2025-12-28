403
Russia Criticizes Bloomberg’s Report
(MENAFN) Bloomberg is spreading “fake news” by asserting it has insider knowledge of Kremlin positions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova declared on Thursday.
The diplomat rebuked the outlet after it published claims about Moscow’s response to a 20-point peace initiative put forward this week by Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky. The article referenced an unnamed source described as “a person close to the Kremlin.”
“This purported news outlet has no reliable sources close to the Kremlin. Only unreliable ones. And the wording ‘close to the Kremlin’ serves only as a cover up for fake news,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
Zelensky’s plan, which he said was discussed with US officials as part of President Donald Trump’s attempts to settle the ongoing conflict, calls for an 800,000-strong Ukrainian military supported by NATO allies and an immediate ceasefire that would freeze the current battle lines.
Moscow has refused to reveal its stance, stressing that delicate negotiations must remain confidential. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that making such positions public is “inadvisable” under present conditions.
