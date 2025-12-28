South Korean President Lee Set To Spend First Official Day At Cheong Wa Dae After Relocation

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Dec 28 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will mark his first official day at Cheong Wa Dae early this week after the presidential office was relocated back to the former presidential compound in central Seoul, officials said Sunday.

Lee will begin work at Cheong Wa Dae on Monday, with the symbolic presidential flag bearing two phoenixes to be raised at the compound early Monday morning, the presidential office said, Yonhap News Agency reported.

It marks the first time the presidential office has moved back to Cheong Wa Dae since former President Yoon Suk Yeol relocated it to the defence ministry compound in May 2022.

The official name of the presidential office will also revert to Cheong Wa Dae, while Lee's main workspace will be located in the Yeomin building complex instead of the main presidential building.

The Yeomin building complex houses the offices of presidential staff, and Lee's presence there is expected to facilitate closer communications with officials.

The main building, known for its iconic blue roof and located about 500 meters from the office complex, will mainly be used for formal occasions, such as summits and credential ceremonies.

On Friday, Lee Jae Myung paid his respects to the sacrifices of fallen officers in the line of duty as he met their families.

Lee held a luncheon meeting with families of police officers, firefighters, Coast Guard personnel and others who died while protecting the public during disasters and emergencies.

“I've often heard that it is hard to find a country as safe as ours anywhere in the world, and that's thanks to the sweat and hard work of so many public officials,” Lee said.“It is because of the noble dedication of those who rushed into raging flames and rough, surging waves that people are able to enjoy peaceful daily lives.”

Lee said sacrifices made while protecting people's lives and safety must be met with proper respect and compensation, calling it "the government's responsibility."

“Our government will uphold the principle of providing special compensation for special sacrifices,” he said.“I will make a country where dedication to the people is returned with price and honor to repay your sacrifices.”