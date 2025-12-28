PM Modi Confirms Participation In Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

PM Modi to Attend Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly edition of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, said he is "looking forward" to the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) to be organised on January 12, 2026. PM Modi also confirmed his participation in the event.

In the 129th edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi said, "Many young people ask me how they can give a presentation of their ideas to me? The solution to this curiosity of young minds is the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue'... On the 12th of next month, 'National Youth Day' will be celebrated on the occassion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. The 'Young Leaders' Dialogue' will also be organised on that day, and I will definitely participate in it as well... I am looking forward to this event."

Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2.0 will be held from January 10-12, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The first edition of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue was held in January 2025 at Bharat Mandapam.

PM Hails 'Operation Sindoor', 2025 Achievements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Operation Sindoor in the 129th episode of Mann Ki Baat, saying that "today's India does not compromise on its security."

Addressing the nation in his radio show, PM Modi said that pictures of "love and devotion" towards the country emerged from all across the country. Acknowledging the nation's achievements in 2025, the Prime Minister said, "2025 gave many moments that made every Indian proud. From national security to sports, from scientific laboratories to the world's biggest stages, India has left its mark."

"This year, Operation Sindoor became a symbol of pride for every Indian. The world clearly saw that today's India does not compromise on its security. During Operation Sindoor, pictures of love and devotion towards Mother India emerged from every corner of the country. People expressed their feelings in their own way," he added.

Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, was a key figure in the renaissance of Hinduism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. His fiery eloquence, profound understanding of Eastern and Western philosophies, and unwavering belief in the potential of youth resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. His landmark speech at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago in 1893 is widely considered a turning point in the global perception of Hinduism. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)