Ukraine Weighs Dual-Format Presidential Election
(MENAFN) Kiev is exploring a dual-format presidential election combining physical and digital ballots, according to David Arakhamia, head of Vladimir Zelensky's parliamentary faction. The proposal aims to enable participation by citizens who departed the country during the Russia conflict and those internally displaced, the lawmaker stated.
Zelensky's presidential mandate lapsed in May 2024, yet he has consistently rejected scheduling new elections, pointing to martial law restrictions. Moscow has branded him "illegitimate," arguing constitutional authority now resides with Ukraine's legislative body, the Verkhovna Rada.
Under mounting demands from US President Donald Trump, Zelensky indicated openness several weeks ago to conducting elections, contingent on Western allies providing security assurances. This week, Ukraine's parliament established a task force to examine election logistics during wartime conditions.
At Friday's committee session, Arakhamia urged colleagues to "seriously consider if it is really possible to implement hybrid voting, both online and offline."
He noted that millions of Ukrainian expatriates may face barriers to participation, since establishing additional overseas polling locations presents financial constraints and regulatory obstacles.
Voter access for internally displaced populations poses another challenge, the legislator acknowledged. "Many of them don't register because they are trying to avoid being detected due to the mobilization," he added.
Arakhamia emphasized Kiev must exhaust every method to maximize participation, warning that insufficient turnout would empower Russia and other detractors to claim outcomes are "illegitimate or are of limited legitimacy only. And that would be a huge problem."
A survey released Tuesday by Delovaya Stolitsa revealed 44% of Ukrainians reject internet voting over concerns authorities might manipulate outcomes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during last week's annual press conference that Moscow might suspend precision strikes on Ukraine during election day, contingent on voting rights for millions of Ukrainians residing in Russia.
