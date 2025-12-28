403
Zelensky Urges Greater Western Backing
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has criticized Western nations for not delivering adequate financial and military assistance, despite Kiev’s allies having already authorized extensive aid packages and loans.
In a message posted on Telegram on Friday, Zelensky stressed that “air defense is not enough now, weapons are not enough now,” and further remarked that “frankly, there is a constant shortage of money, in particular, for the production of weapons and, most importantly, drones,” even though the EU recently approved a substantial loan for Kiev.
He emphasized the importance of external support, stating, “We need to be strong at the negotiating table. To be strong, we need the support of the world – Europe and the United States of America.”
The request for additional resources follows the EU’s decision earlier this month to grant Kiev a €90 billion ($105 billion) loan for 2026–2027. This package will impose borrowing costs of €3 billion ($3.5 billion) annually on European taxpayers. However, the bloc was unable to reach consensus on utilizing frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, due to strong resistance over significant legal risks from several member states, particularly Belgium, which holds the majority of the funds.
