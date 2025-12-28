Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Urges Greater Western Backing

Zelensky Urges Greater Western Backing


2025-12-28 02:13:25
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has criticized Western nations for not delivering adequate financial and military assistance, despite Kiev’s allies having already authorized extensive aid packages and loans.

In a message posted on Telegram on Friday, Zelensky stressed that “air defense is not enough now, weapons are not enough now,” and further remarked that “frankly, there is a constant shortage of money, in particular, for the production of weapons and, most importantly, drones,” even though the EU recently approved a substantial loan for Kiev.

He emphasized the importance of external support, stating, “We need to be strong at the negotiating table. To be strong, we need the support of the world – Europe and the United States of America.”

The request for additional resources follows the EU’s decision earlier this month to grant Kiev a €90 billion ($105 billion) loan for 2026–2027. This package will impose borrowing costs of €3 billion ($3.5 billion) annually on European taxpayers. However, the bloc was unable to reach consensus on utilizing frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, due to strong resistance over significant legal risks from several member states, particularly Belgium, which holds the majority of the funds.

MENAFN28122025000045017167ID1110530880



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search