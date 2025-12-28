'Open Day' Initiative By Moph Supports Health Facility Licensing

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing efforts to improve service delivery and strengthen engagement with the healthcare sector, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has recently introduced a new“Open Day” initiative aimed at enhancing awareness, transparency, and direct communication in the licensing of health facilities.

According to Noura Al-Karbi, Health Facilities Licensing Specialist at the Ministry, the initiative provides health facility owners, investors, and stakeholders with direct access to licensing officials, supporting clearer understanding of requirements and smoother licensing procedures.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, Al-Karbi said that through this initiative, health facility owners, investors in the healthcare sector, and other interested stakeholders will be able to gain a clear understanding of registration requirements and the necessary steps to obtain licenses.

She noted that the Open Day will benefit both the Ministry and health facilities by creating a structured opportunity for guidance and clarification.“This initiative helps applicants become fully familiar with licensing procedures, ensuring smoother and more efficient processes,” she said.

The second key objective of the Open Day is to strengthen interaction with health facility owners by responding to their inquiries, providing direct support, and, most importantly, listening to the challenges they face during the licensing process. Al-Karbi emphasised that understanding these challenges firsthand allows the Ministry to offer practical solutions and improve service delivery.

Highlighting the added value of the initiative, Al-Karbi explained that the Open Day enables visitors to meet directly with various officials from the Health Facilities Department, including department heads, licensing specialists, and other relevant staff members.

This direct engagement establishes an effective communication channel between the Ministry and the beneficiaries, contributing to greater transparency and trust. She added that such face-to-face interaction allows the Ministry to better assess real-world obstacles encountered by applicants and work proactively to address them, ultimately enhancing the overall licensing experience.

In this context, the Health Facilities Department has issued Circular No. (HFD/2025/18) regarding the“Open Day for the Health Facilities Department,” addressed to all health facilities in both the public and private sectors. The circular, issued on Thursday, November 27, 2025, stated that the decision comes as part of the department's ongoing commitment to developing its services and strengthening communication with healthcare establishments.

According to the circular, the Open Day policy will allow members of the public and healthcare investors to meet with department officials without prior appointments every Sunday and Tuesday. The policy came into effect on December 1, 2025, marking a significant step toward more accessible, responsive, and community-focused healthcare regulation.