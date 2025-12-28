Diabetes Qatar Concludes Al Bawasil Camp

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Diabetes Qatar has concluded the activities of the 26th Al Bawasil Camp, which was held at Aspire Academy, with the support of the official sponsor Ooredoo.

The camp concluded with a closing ceremony that featured a comprehensive video highlighting the camp's journey, activities, and impact, reflecting its educational and recreational mission to empower children living with diabetes.

The six-day residential camp welcomed children aged 7 to 11 years, providing them with practical knowledge on daily diabetes management, meal calculation, and informed decision-making related to their health. The camp offered an integrated program that successfully combined education with entertainment in a safe and supportive environment.

The camp's activities included a variety of interactive educational workshops, such as diabetes care, nutrition, insulin use and injection sites, oral health, as well as sports activities and handicraft workshops. These sessions were designed to enhance self-confidence, encourage independence, and promote peer learning, all within a fun and engaging atmosphere.

In addition, the camp featured two external trips to Katara Beach and OliOli, adding a recreational dimension that reinforced the importance of maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

This year's edition brought together children from 11 countries, including Bahrain, Bangladesh, Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, Tunisia, Libya, Iran, Kuwait, Sudan, in addition to participants from the State of Qatar, reflecting the camp's regional and international character.

In this context, Dr. Abdullah Al Hamaq, Executive Director of Diabetes Qatar, emphasized that over 26 years of organizing diabetes camps have demonstrated their significant role in strengthening children's confidence and enhancing their ability to manage their condition independently. He noted that the camp offered specialized educational programs delivered through interactive methods that combined learning, entertainment, and experience-sharing among participants.

He added that the Association hopes the camp has achieved its objectives by equipping children with essential skills to effectively manage daily fluctuations in blood glucose levels, make appropriate health decisions, and maintain a healthy lifestyle beyond the camp experience.

Al Bawasil Camp was first launched in January 1999 and gained international recognition in 2013 after being accredited by the International Diabetes Federation as a global diabetes camp capable of hosting children with diabetes from around the world. Over the years, the camp has grown to become one of the largest and most prominent diabetes management initiatives in the region.