Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Putin Praises Military for Securing Gulaypole

2025-12-28 02:09:44
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin commended the armed forces for their success in liberating Gulaypole, a strategically important settlement in the Zaporozhye Region. He remarked that the operation paves the way for additional progress in the area, speaking to senior commanders on Saturday during a visit to a command post.

Earlier that day, the Defense Ministry announced that Russian units had captured a major Ukrainian fortified zone centered around the town. The ministry also released footage depicting Russian advances.

The video shows Russian forces bombarding Ukrainian positions before storming buildings, and concludes with soldiers displaying the Russian national flags across different parts of Gulaypole.

According to the ministry, the military established control over more than 76 square kilometers and cleared upwards of 7,000 structures. Ukrainian troops in the vicinity reportedly endured significant losses, including dozens of heavy weapons and vehicles. Kiev disputed the town’s fall but admitted the situation remains challenging.

During the Saturday briefing, Putin described the capture as “an important result,” emphasizing that the liberation of Gulaypole provides “good prospects for further advancements in Zaporozhye Region.”

