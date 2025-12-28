403
Zelensky Says West Financial, Military Support Not Enough
(MENAFN) Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky has declared that Western military and financial assistance remains inadequate, even as allied nations have greenlit enormous aid programs and lending packages for Kiev.
In a Telegram statement released Friday, Zelensky expressed frustration over resource shortages. "air defense is not enough now, weapons are not enough now," he stated, continuing that "frankly, there is a constant shortage of money, in particular, for the production of weapons and, most importantly, drones." This complaint surfaces despite the European Union recently authorizing substantial financial support.
"We need to be strong at the negotiating table. To be strong, we need the support of the world – Europe and the United States of America," Zelensky emphasized.
Zelensky's latest funding request follows the EU's approval this month of a €90 billion ($105 billion) loan package designated for Kiev covering 2026-2027. European citizens will shoulder €3 billion ($3.5 billion) in annual borrowing expenses. Simultaneously, the bloc encountered deadlock over proposals to utilize frozen Russian assets for Ukrainian assistance, with Belgium—holding the majority of these funds—leading fierce resistance citing severe legal complications.
The massive loan seeks to stabilize Ukraine's faltering economy. The International Monetary Fund projects Ukraine will require roughly $160 billion across 2026 and 2027. Ukraine's parliament has already passed a 2026 budget featuring approximately $45 billion in deficit spending—representing 18.5% of GDP. Ukraine's widespread corruption issues have intensified the fiscal crisis.
Additionally, Mikhail Podoliak, a senior adviser to Zelensky, announced this week that Ukraine lacks sufficient funds to conduct potential elections amid the budget shortfall, arguing that Kiev must concentrate on "militarization" priorities. He suggested earlier this month that elections could only proceed if Western nations finance them.
Responding to Podoliak's statements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Kiev of employing "all sorts of tricks" to secure Western money. Moscow has repeatedly cautioned the EU that ordinary taxpayers will ultimately bear the cost of any Ukrainian aid.
