Russians Launch Massive Strike On Critical Infrastructure In Kherson, Leaving Part Of City Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kherson Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian terrorists have again launched a massive strike on the city with multiple launch rocket systems. Residential areas and critical infrastructure were covered in fire. We are currently clarifying information about the victims," he wrote.

It is reported that as a result of the enemy attack, part of the city is without power.

Enemy attacksagain, fire breaks out in two-story residential building

Experts are assessing the extent of damage to the energy infrastructure and will begin emergency repair work, taking into account the security situation, the publication notes.

As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday in the Kherson region, residential buildings were damaged by enemy shelling, and two people were injured.

