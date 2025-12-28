Russians Launch Massive Strike On Critical Infrastructure In Kherson, Leaving Part Of City Without Power
"Russian terrorists have again launched a massive strike on the city with multiple launch rocket systems. Residential areas and critical infrastructure were covered in fire. We are currently clarifying information about the victims," he wrote.
It is reported that as a result of the enemy attack, part of the city is without power.Read also: Enemy attacks Odesa again, fire breaks out in two-story residential building
Experts are assessing the extent of damage to the energy infrastructure and will begin emergency repair work, taking into account the security situation, the publication notes.
As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday in the Kherson region, residential buildings were damaged by enemy shelling, and two people were injured.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment