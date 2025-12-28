Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Of Emergency Situations Issues Statement On Weather Conditions

2025-12-28 02:03:58
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Ministry of Emergency Situations has issued a statement to the public concerning the current weather conditions, Azernews reports.

The statement reads as follows:

"Currently, cold and frosty weather is observed across the country, particularly in mountainous areas.

In particular, we advise citizens living in mountainous regions, as well as those traveling to the mountains, not to leave settlements in freezing weather unless absolutely necessary. If it is essential to travel, inform your family members in advance about your travel direction. If traveling by car, ensure that the vehicle's technical specifications are suitable for the season and that you have sufficient fuel reserves. It is recommended to stay away from areas prone to snow avalanches, such as steep slopes, and to return to the settlement before dark.

Additionally, due to the cold weather, the use of gas and electric heating devices has increased significantly. Therefore, strict adherence to fire safety rules is essential when using these devices. Faulty, non-standard, or makeshift heating devices should not be used, the electrical network should not be overloaded, and functioning heating devices should not be left unattended.

Remember: Neglecting safety rules puts our lives at risk!

In case of emergency, call 112!"

AzerNews

