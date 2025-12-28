403
UN Command Pushes Back Against Seoul's Border Control Takeover Attempt
(MENAFN) The US-commanded United Nations Command (UNC) issued a forceful declaration Sunday reasserting exclusive jurisdiction over the Korean border demarcation, rebuffing South Korea's recent unilateral military adjustments designed to avert inadvertent confrontations with the North, local outlets confirmed.
The UNC emphasized its unwavering dedication to enforcing the 1953 Armistice Agreement, encompassing the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), and to advancing initiatives that defuse tensions and preserve equilibrium within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), media reported, referencing the command's official statement.
The multinational force underscored that the MDL was officially delineated during armistice deliberations and is explicitly documented in the July 27, 1953 treaty.
"Since 1953, UNC has been the successful administrator of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), a role that has been essential in maintaining stability, especially amid periods of heightened inter-Korean tensions," the UNC said.
The pronouncement materialized following disclosures that South Korea's armed forces recalibrated border protocols to reconcile inconsistencies among existing MDL boundary markers.
Last week, the South Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff revealed personnel received orders prioritizing UNC-erected MDL indicators, while simultaneously consulting South Korean military cartography and interpolated boundary lines when markers prove ambiguous.
The UN Command mandated that all military negotiations concerning the Military Demarcation Line proceed exclusively under its supervision as dictated by the armistice, following South Korea's proposal for bilateral discussions with Pyongyang to address escalating North Korean border incursions.
The directive also emerged after the UNC's uncommon opposition earlier this month to a Seoul-endorsed legislative measure pursuing authority over civilian DMZ access, with the command reinforcing that it has governed the buffer zone since 1953 to safeguard stability throughout intervals of intensified inter-Korean hostility.
