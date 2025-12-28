Powerful 7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northeastern Taiwan

MENAFN - Khaama Press)A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan, rattling buildings in the capital and prompting safety inspections across the region.

The earthquake struck early Sunday, December 28, 32 kilometers from the coastal city of Yilan at a depth of 73 kilometers, according to local authorities.

Local officials reported scattered minor damage, including gas and water leaks, as well as limited structural impacts to buildings. Over 3,000 households in Yilan experienced temporary power outages.

Taiwan lies along the Pacific“Ring of Fire,” a seismically active zone prone to frequent earthquakes. Past tremors have caused severe damage, prompting strict building codes and disaster preparedness measures.

The region's infrastructure, including transportation and energy systems, has been designed to withstand moderate earthquakes, although quakes of this magnitude can still disrupt daily life and industrial operations.

TSMC, Taiwan's largest chip manufacturer, confirmed that some of its facilities were temporarily evacuated. Employees returned after safety checks, ensuring continuity in the global semiconductor supply chain.

Emergency services continue to monitor affected areas, with authorities advising residents to remain cautious and follow safety protocols. No casualties have been reported so far.

While the earthquake caused limited damage, it underscores Taiwan's ongoing vulnerability to seismic events and the importance of preparedness for residents, industries, and government agencies.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram