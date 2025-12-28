PM Modi Praises Operation Sindoor In Mann Ki Baat, Calls It Defining Moment For India's Security Stance

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Operation Sindoor in the 129th episode of Mann Ki Baat, saying that "today's India does not compromise on its security."

Addressing the nation in his radio show, PM Modi said that pictures of "love and devotion" towards the country emerged from all across the country.

Acknowledging the nation's achievements in 2025, the Prime Minister said, "2025 gave many moments that made every Indian proud. From national security to sports, from scientific laboratories to the world's biggest stages, India has left its mark."

| Digvijay Singh clarifies his 'power of organisation' remark amid row

"This year, Operation Sindoor became a symbol of pride for every Indian. The world clearly saw that today's India does not compromise on its security. During Operation Sindoor, pictures of love and devotion towards Mother India emerged from every corner of the country. People expressed their feelings in their own way," he added.

India had launched Operation Sindoor to target terror camps in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals. According to the I&B Ministry, India successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities and killing over 100 terrorists.

Operation Sindoor was followed by retaliation from Pakistan, leading to a four-day conflict from May 7 to May 10. Inflicted by this heavy damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO, and it was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and at sea on May 10.

PM Modi added that the same spirit towards the nations was witnessed on the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram.

"The same spirit was also witnessed when Vande Mataram completed 150 years. I had urged you to send your messages and suggestions with the #VandeMataram150. The countrymen participated enthusiastically in the campaign," he said.

| PM Modi to meet chief secretaries on state deregulation, human capital

Earlier on November 7, PM Modi inaugurated the year-long commemoration of the National Song "Vande Mataram" at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The Prime Minister also released a Commemorative Stamp and Coin on the occasion.

Prime Minister Modi had also launched a portal commemorating the 150th anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram'.