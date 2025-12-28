Digvijaya Singh's RSS Praise Sparks Congress Rift, Tharoor Backs Organisational Reform

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has ignited political controversy by publicly praising the organisational strength of the RSS and BJP, triggering internal unrest within the Indian National Congress.

The row began when Singh shared a throwback photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani from the 1990s and highlighted how the RSS-BJP organisational model helped elevate workers from grassroots to national leadership positions. This remark, delivered on social media amid a crucial Congress Working Committee meeting, was interpreted by many as unusual praise for the party's ideological rivals.

Singh's comments sparked sharp reactions within Congress ranks, with some leaders distancing themselves from what was seen as an endorsement of the RSS-BJP structure and others calling for clarification. The BJP seized on the episode to attack the Congress leadership, questioning its internal cohesion and willingness to acknowledge organisational excellence beyond its own fold.

In response to the backlash, Singh moved quickly to clarify that while he admired the organisational discipline of the RSS, he remained firmly opposed to its ideology and that of the BJP. He emphasized that his remarks were meant to highlight the need for better organisation within the Congress party rather than praise the ideology or politics of its rivals.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor publicly backed Singh's call for strengthening the party's organisational base, arguing that systemic reform is essential for the Congress to reclaim political relevance - though the party has sought to treat Singh's views as his personal perspective.

The controversy has exposed deeper fissures within the Congress over strategy and reform, prompting discussions on how the party should evolve its organisational structure while maintaining ideological clarity in contrast to its political opponents.