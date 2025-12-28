403
Türkiye's Top General Arrives in Libya After Fatal Ankara Plane Crash
(MENAFN) Türkiye's top military commander traveled to Libya's capital Saturday to express solidarity following this week's devastating aircraft accident near Ankara that wiped out the country's senior military leadership.
Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Türkiye's Chief of General Staff, met with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Tripoli to offer condolences for the tragedy that killed the North African nation's army chief and seven others aboard a private jet.
A private jet carrying a Libyan military delegation crashed in Ankara on Dec. 23, killing all eight people on board, including three crew.
The catastrophic incident claimed the lives of multiple high-ranking officers: Libyan Chief of General Staff Gen. Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad, Libyan Land Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Futuri Gribel, Director of Libyan Military Factories Brig. Gen. Mahmoud Juma El Giteviy, adviser to the Libyan chief of general staff Mohammed Assavi, and photographer Mohammed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub.
According to Libya's Government of National Unity, the Turkish military leader conveyed his nation's grief during the diplomatic encounter.
At the meeting, according to a statement by Libya's Government of National Unity, Bayraktaroglu expressed sorrow over the incident and offered Türkiye's condolences.
Bayraktaroglu praised Al-Haddad's contributions to modernizing Libyan military structures and his pivotal role in deepening defense partnerships between the two nations.
Dbeibah welcomed the gesture as reflecting the profound relationship binding both countries.
Cooperation between Libya and Türkiye will continue in various fields, particularly in supporting institution building and developing military and security capabilities, as part of mutual agreements, he added.
The Turkish general also held talks with Mohamed Menfi, who chairs Libya's Presidency Council. He emphasized Ankara's unwavering support for the Libyan population and pledged continued military collaboration and strategic coordination.
Guven Begec, Türkiye's ambassador to Libya, attended both diplomatic sessions.
