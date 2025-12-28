Udhayakumar Prays For EPS's Victory, Predicts AIADMK Win In 2026

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Minister and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, R.B. Udhayakumar, attended the ongoing Arudhra Yaga event at Lakshmi Sundaram Hall in Madurai. Addressing reporters thereafter, the leader noted that the Arudhra Mahayaga has been conducted for the past 31 years for the welfare of the world and to uphold righteousness.

Udhayakumar further mentioned participating in the event every year to offer prayers for the victory of Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Regarding the political calendar, the former minister stated the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session will begin on January 20 with the Governor's address, marking the first session of 2026. According to the AIADMK leader, the DMK government can present only an interim budget and not a full budget. The claim was made that the full budget for 2026-27 will be presented under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami as a democratic, people-oriented government--a prospect described as the happy news of the New Year.

Udhayakumar Criticises DMK Governance

Udhayakumar asserted that, except for the AIADMK, no one is questioning the "ineffective" DMK government. He claimed that a list of several price hikes under the current regime was provided, including electricity tariffs, property tax, registration charges, drinking water charges, garbage tax, and milk prices.

The senior politician alleged that law and order have deteriorated to an unprecedented level and that drug abuse has increased to the extent that it has entered homes. According to the AIADMK leader, the DMK government stands accused of failing to fulfil its election promises while Chief Minister M.K. Stalin continues to issue challenges.

Udhayakumar remarked that the Chief Minister cannot sleep without criticising the Leader of the Opposition. In his view, the AIADMK is leading in the electoral arena; fearing this support, Chief Minister Stalin is reportedly issuing challenges out of anxiety.

The leader further alleged that the Chief Minister believes he can win elections by using the police and state machinery, but countered that the people's verdict will be one of happiness. It was noted that Edappadi K. Palaniswami has already given a fitting reply to these challenges.

Recalling past achievements, Udhayakumar mentioned that Palaniswami had received an award for the Meenakshi Amman Temple being a clean temple, but alleged that citizens now walk through sewage instead of river water near the site. The claim was made that a "clean city" has turned into a garbage city and that Tamil Nadu as a whole is becoming a garbage state.

'Election Fever' Allegations

Aware of this situation, the Chief Minister has reportedly developed "election fever." Udhayakumar said that the government may announce Pongal gifts this year, the former minister alleged, whereas last year no such gift was given. Announcements such as free laptops and farmers' assistance centres are being characterised as symptoms of election fever rather than genuine benefits.

Confidence in Palaniswami's Leadership

Udhayakumar stated that under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami, two crore AIADMK cadres are working with dedication and loyalty. While many believed the party's future was uncertain after the demise of Jayalalithaa, Palaniswami reportedly overcame numerous challenges with a smiling face and the mental strength of a soldier.

Confidence was expressed that the people of Tamil Nadu will give Edappadi K. Palaniswami a historic opportunity in 2026. Udhayakumar pointed out that the district from which the Chief Minister issued his challenge was actually developed by Palaniswami, who also created six new districts.

The leader further claimed that figures in various parties, including the DMK, DMDK, and MDMK, had political training rooted in the AIADMK. The party cadres are said to be ready to work with unwavering loyalty under Palaniswami's leadership until their last breath.

Stance on 2026 Elections and Alliances

Regarding opinions expressed by those who have not seen the Legislative Assembly--an indirect reference to actor Vijay--Udhayakumar remarked that these will be judged in the electoral arena. Only those who have contested and won elections truly understand politics, he said, adding that the 2026 election will provide all the answers.

In conclusion, Udhayakumar claimed that the AIADMK is moving ahead and remains the strongest critic of the DMK. Opposing Stalin is the primary goal, and the DMK is viewed as an anti-people enemy that has fulfilled only 10-15 per cent of its promises.

He claimed that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is a winning combination that has earned public trust, and that a strong NDA alliance has been formed to defeat the DMK. The NDA, he said, will devise an election strategy akin to a "Chakravyuha," similar to the strategy of Lord Krishna. (ANI)

