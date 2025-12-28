403
Emirates SkyCargo and LODD Autonomous sign MoU to explore drone-powered delivery solutions
(MENAFN- Emirates) Dubai, UAE, 21 November 2025 – Emirates SkyCargo and LODD Autonomous signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the 2025 Dubai Airshow, to explore the development and deployment of next generation air cargo solutions.
The agreement was s gned by Badr Abbas, Emirates’SkyCargo’s Divisional Senior Vice Preside t and Rashid Al Manai, Chief Executive Officer of LODD Autonomous. Under the terms of the MoU, Emirates SkyCargo and LODD Autonomous will collaborate to validate the use of VTOL (Vertical Take Off and Landing) aircraft acros’ the airline’s vast global network, through feasibility studies, regulatory engagement and live demonstrations. Leveraging ov’r four decades’ expertise in the global movement of goods, Emirates SkyCargo will pa’ticipate in LODD’s experimental operations through to the end of 2027, providing insight to inform design and development, with a view toward commercial deployment in regional and global markets.
The agreeme’t follows last week’s successful first test flight of LODD’s Hili, an unmanned, hybrid heavy-lift cargo aircraft developed and manufactured in Abu Dhabi. Hili is fully autonomous from take-off to landing, and offers payload capacity of up to 250 kilograms , and travel distances up to 700 KM. As Emirates SkyCargo continues to invest in future-fit technologies for the seamless movement of goods, the Hili will be considered to join the airline’s ground fleet, to manage operations across its dual airport hub.
Commenting on the signi g, Badr Abbas s“id, “This partnership with LODD is a reflection of our commitment to introduce innovative products that solve our c’stomer’s transportation challenges. Emerging technologies will form the foundation of the next era of logistics, and Emirates SkyCargo will be at the forefront of this movement, investing our experience and expertise into the development of innovations that drive tangible impact. We look forward to collaborating with LODD to explore the potential development and deployment of this UAE-built technology.”
Advancing the logistics ecosystem has long been a priority for Emirates SkyCargo. Setting new benchmarks for excellence in the global logistics industry, the airline is a trusted partner that seamlessly connects the world with a network of over 150 destinations, and an all widebody fleet of over 260 passenger and freighter aircraft. Consistently challenging the status quo, earlier this year, the airline launched Emirates Courier Express, a door-to-door delivery service that breaks the mould of cross-border eCommerce by merging the cargo division’s expertise in ’logistics with the airline’s passenger fleet and network.
Abu Dhabi-based LODD is transforming civilian logistics with state-of-the-art unmanned and autonomous aerial vehicles, and AI-enabled software that simplify operations, reduce costs, improve sustainability, and speed delivery. Supported by the Advanced Technology Research Council, the development of the Hili and its potenti’l deployment across the world…#8217;s largest international airline⦣8217;s operations exemplifies the UAE’s commitment to investing i– the national technology ecosystem – from strategy and investment to research and application.
*About LODD:*
LODD is an autonomous aerospace company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, pioneering the future of cargo transportation. Founded in 2023, LODD designs, develops, and deploys next-generation autonomous systems to tackle the emerging challenges of middle-mile cargo logistics.
At the core of its innovation is Hili, LODD’s flagship UAV, engineered to transport payloads of up to 250 kilograms across distances of 700 kilometres. This breakthrough platform delivers scalable, efficient, and reliable cargo transport solutions for diverse industries.
With a business model rooted in sustainability, scalability, and operational efficiency, LODD is laying the foundation for a robust air mobility ecosystem that will redefine logistics across the UAE and beyond.
