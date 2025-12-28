Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Total Of 1,218 Individuals Involved In Employment Measures For Social Adaptation

2025-12-28 01:28:31
(MENAFN- AzerNews) One of the key measures aimed at ensuring the social adaptation of individuals released from penitentiary institutions is providing them with employment opportunities, Azernews reports. This initiative plays a vital role in helping former inmates reintegrate into society and become productive members of the workforce.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, 1,218 individuals from this category have been covered by active employment measures in the first 11 months of this year. The State Employment Agency, operating under the Ministry, has played a central role in organizing these programs.

Of these 1,218 individuals, 919 have been provided with suitable jobs. This is an important step in helping them rejoin the workforce and gain financial independence. Furthermore, 254 individuals have been included in the self-employment program, which supports them in establishing small family farms.

Additionally, 45 unemployed individuals have been enrolled in vocational training courses. These courses are designed to improve their skills and enhance their employability in various industries.

