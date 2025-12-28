Zelensky Arrives In US To Hold Talks With Trump On Sunday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform's correspondent, bilateral talks are scheduled to begin on Sunday at noon (8 p.m. Kyiv time) at Trump's private residence, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida.

The Ukrainian delegation includes National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Andrii Hnatov, Presidential Office Advisor Oleksandr Bevz, and First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia.

On the US side, in addition to Trump, his special envoy Steve Witkoff, senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and other officials will participate in the talks.

As reported, Zelensky is to discuss with the head of the White House the issues of ending the war, security guarantees, and economic cooperation

According to the President of Ukraine, during the meeting with Trump, he will raise, in particular, all issues on which there are differences in the 20-point peace plan. Earlier, Zelensky noted that these issues concern territories and the management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Photo: OP