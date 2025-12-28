Zelensky Arrives In US To Hold Talks With Trump On Sunday
The Ukrainian delegation includes National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Andrii Hnatov, Presidential Office Advisor Oleksandr Bevz, and First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia.
On the US side, in addition to Trump, his special envoy Steve Witkoff, senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and other officials will participate in the talks.
As reported, Zelensky is to discuss with the head of the White House the issues of ending the war, security guarantees, and economic cooperationRead also: Draft peace agreement: Zelensky outlines 20 points and reveals details
According to the President of Ukraine, during the meeting with Trump, he will raise, in particular, all issues on which there are differences in the 20-point peace plan. Earlier, Zelensky noted that these issues concern territories and the management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
