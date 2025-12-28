403
Libya, Türkiye Launch Probe into Fatal Plane Crash
(MENAFN) Turkey's capital hosted a critical investigative meeting Thursday as Libya's top criminal authority arrived to coordinate a bilateral inquiry into the deadly aircraft disaster that claimed the life of the North African nation's military commander just days earlier.
Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Ashour, who leads Libya's Criminal Investigation Department, traveled with an official delegation to meet prosecutors at Ankara's Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. The high-level discussions centered on Tuesday's catastrophic plane crash that killed the Libyan army chief.
Ankara's Chief Public Prosecutor Gokhan Karakose led the Turkish side during the collaborative session, according to an official statement from the prosecutor's office.
"The Chief Public Prosecutor Gokhan Karakose, together with deputy chief prosecutors and public prosecutors assigned to the investigation, briefed the Libyan delegation on the ongoing probe," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Turkish investigators provided comprehensive updates on their findings to the visiting Libyan officials, with senior deputy prosecutors and case-assigned prosecutors participating in the briefing.
The prosecutor's office confirmed both nations have committed to a unified investigative approach moving forward.
The statement added that both countries reaffirmed their willingness and determination to work jointly on the investigation, and that information could be shared within procedures provided for by the relevant legislation.
Authorities indicated evidence and findings will be exchanged through established legal channels as the investigation progresses.
