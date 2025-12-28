All-New MG RX9 Premium SUV Available At MG Showrooms In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The all-new MG RX9 premium SUV combines elegant design, advanced technology, and powerful driving performance. It represents the next level of luxurious SUV experience, dedicated for modern lifestyle suitable for both city and outdoor use.

The MG RX9 and the full line-up of MG cars are available at MG showrooms in Qatar on Salwa Road in Doha and Lusail. The MG RX9 is available in two distinct trim levels: The mid-tier COM 2.0 Turbo, and the top-tier LUX 2.0 Turbo. Designed to meet the needs of modern families, travel enthusiasts, and drivers who desire comfort and capability in a 7-seater configuration.

The new MG RX9 offers a blend of modern design, power, and versatility, ensuring the new model offers remarkable value for its class. Additionally, customers will benefit from a generous 6-year/200,000 km manufacturer's warranty, providing exceptional peace of mind.

The MG RX9's robust and striking exterior design ensures it stands out on the road. At 1967mm wide, it has the widest body in its class, providing a powerful yet elegant presence on the road. The vehicle's Starburst Wing Grille, integrated with the sleek headlight design featuring 245 laser-engraved LED light units, further enhances its striking front profile. Complementing this dynamic front face are 21-inch wheels, which not only elevate the vehicle's look but also ensure stability and performance on various terrains. The MG RX9 comes in Six exterior colours inspired by nature, offering a choice to suit all drivers' preferences.

Inside the MG RX9, drivers are greeted by a luxurious and spacious cabin, crafted for comfort and functionality. This 7-seater SUV offers generous legroom and headroom for passengers and drivers alike, boasting the largest 3-row seating space in its class. The boot space, which can expand to accommodate 1026 litres in the 5-seat configuration, provides plenty of room for luggage, making it ideal for long trips.

In the front, the dashboard features premium materials, including high-quality wood grain or aluminium dashboard trim and soft-plated keys, adding an additional touch of elegance. Features such as the 12.3-inch touch screen, virtual cluster, and hidden intelligent air-conditioning controls ensure drivers are equipped with all the latest features. Available in black or two-tone beige and brown leather, the cabin maintains a sophisticated yet practical design. Seating comfort is further enhanced by the 8-way electrically adjustable driver's seat (with memory function in the LUX trim) and the 4-way electrically adjustable passenger seat, providing personalised comfort for all.

The RX9 comes in multiple trim options. The mid-tier trim, COM 2.0 Turbo introduces four-wheel drive capability. At the top of the range, the LUX 2.0 Turbo trim offers the ultimate luxury, with premium leather seats, and an advanced 12 speakers premium Bose audio among other many more features.