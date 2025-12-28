Moi Integrates Advanced Tech To Enhance Metrash Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has adopted modern standards and advanced technologies in the development of the new Metrash application, marking a significant step toward enhancing digital government services and improving user experience through smart solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI).

Head of the Electronic and Internet Services Section at the Systems Development Department of the Ministry of Interior Captain Ali Ahmed Al Eidroos said that the new version of the Metrash application has been completely redesigned in line with the latest global standards and technologies.

Speaking to Al Rayyan TV recently, he emphasised that AI has become an integral part of the application's infrastructure, contributing directly to improving service efficiency, accuracy, and ease of use.



Responding to questions about the Ministry's direction toward artificial intelligence, Captain Al Eidroos explained that AI tools have already been integrated into the new Metrash application as part of a broader digital transformation strategy.

He said that one prominent example is the passport reader feature, which allows users to capture passport data automatically. “This reduces manual data entry, minimises incorrect inputs, and significantly lowers the margin of error, making transactions faster and more reliable,” said Al Eidroos.

He added that AI is also utilised in the authorisation service, where the system can intelligently verify whether a procedure has been completed in person or through digital authorisation.

In addition, he said, smart notification services have been enhanced to alert users promptly about updates, missing data, or required actions, ensuring smoother and more proactive interaction with the application.

Metrash is one of the Ministry of Interior's flagship digital platforms, providing citizens and residents of Qatar with access to more than 400 services through various mobile devices.

These services cover a wide range of sectors, including traffic services, services for citizens, residents, and visa holders, as well as many other essential governmental transactions.

The application is free for individual users and is designed to provide a secure and encrypted digital environment, ensuring the confidentiality and protection of personal data. To serve Qatar's diverse community, Metrash is available in multiple languages, including Arabic, English, French, Spanish, Hindi, and Urdu.

Among its key features, Metrash enables users to access an electronic wallet that securely stores official documents, allowing them to retrieve important records anytime and anywhere.

The registration process has also been simplified, enabling users to sign up and start using services in quick and easy steps.

Through continuous development and the integration of artificial intelligence, the Ministry of Interior reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative, user-centred digital services that enhance efficiency, accuracy, and convenience for all users in Qatar.