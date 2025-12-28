Ministry Of Awqaf Releases Digital Edition Of 'Banking Tawarruq' Book

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced the availability of an electronic version of the book“Banking Tawarruq: A Methodological Treatment of Its Impact on Islamic Financing Instruments” through its official website, as part of its ongoing efforts to disseminate beneficial knowledge locally and internationally.

Authored by Dr. Riyadh bin Rashid Abdullah Al Rashoud, the book addresses one of the most prominent contemporary financial issues in Islamic banking: banking tawarruq.

As a modern financial practice that remains the subject of scholarly and economic debate, tawarruq is examined in the book through a comprehensive and methodical approach that combines Sharia-based foundations with applied financial analysis, making it a valuable reference for researchers and specialists in Islamic economics.

The publication was issued by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs with support from the Waqf Fund for Scientific and Cultural Development, affiliated with the General Directorate of Awqaf.

The bank sponsored the printing of the book in fulfilment of the wishes of benefactors who stipulated, in their waqf endowments, the printing of beneficial books alongside the Holy Qur'an and the Sunnah, as well as the promotion of knowledge and the revival of Islamic heritage.

This reflects the distinctive role of waqf in supporting scientific, cultural, and religious life in Muslim societies.

Within this framework, the Department of Islamic Affairs-responsible for implementing the waqf mandate and selecting titles for publication, places strong emphasis on carefully choosing authoritative works across various Sharia-related disciplines and producing them to the highest standards.

Each year, the department oversees the printing of dozens of important scholarly volumes to serve students of knowledge, researchers, and the wider public.

The book provides an in-depth study of banking tawarruq, including its definition, forms, and detailed procedural steps within financial institutions.

It also explores its relationship with other Islamic financing instruments, discusses its juristic classification according to recognised schools of thought, and analyses its implications for the future of Islamic banks and economic activity. In addition, it addresses key challenges and controversies surrounding the practice in contemporary banking environments.

The importance of the book lies in its treatment of an issue frequently raised in media and banking discourse, and the questions it generates regarding Sharia compliance.

Its clear explanation of banking tawarruq procedures, combined with balanced juristic and economic analysis, contributes to enhancing financial awareness and promoting sound Islamic banking practices.

The electronic version of the book is available through the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs' website. Printed copies may be obtained by holders of postgraduate degrees in Sharia, institutions, and cultural libraries by visiting the Heritage Hall, Book Distribution Section, at the ministry's headquarters.

The ministry reaffirmed its special attention to researchers and postgraduate students, providing them with access to valuable collections of key reference books in various fields.