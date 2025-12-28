CM Stalin Pays Tribute To 'Captain' Vijayakanth On 2Nd Death Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday paid heartfelt tributes to late DMDK founder and former actor-politician 'Captain' Vijayakanth on his second death anniversary, remembering him as a compassionate leader who earned the love and respect of the people through his service-oriented politics.

In a message shared on social media, CM Stalin recalled his long association with Vijayakanth and praised his deep concern for the underprivileged.

“On the remembrance day of 'Captain' Vijayakanth, I fondly recall my dear friend who won the hearts of the Tamil people through his magnanimity and commitment to helping those in need,” the Chief Minister said, sharing a photograph of the two leaders.

Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum as leaders and party workers gathered at Vijayakanth's memorial in Koyambedu, Chennai.

The DMDK cadres paid emotional homage, with several seen in tears as they remembered their late leader.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and State Minister E.V. Velu were among those who visited the memorial to offer floral tributes. The homage was held in connection with the annual guru pooja of Vijayakanth.

The DMDK leaders had personally invited the Chief Minister to attend the event, highlighting the respect he continues to command across party lines.

Leaders from the BJP also paid their respects. Union Minister L. Murugan, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and senior leader Pon Radhakrishnan were present at the memorial.

Film personalities, including directors R.K. Selvamani and Udayakumar, also paid homage.

Speaking on the occasion, Pon Radhakrishnan recalled Vijayakanth's political ideals, stating,“The vision he held in 2014 remains relevant even today. Tamil Nadu must be protected, and corruption-free governance is essential. Vijayakanth believed in that path, and his wife, Premalatha Vijayakanth, continues to uphold his ideals.”

Tamilisai Soundararajan, in an emotional tribute, said,“Vijayakanth loved his party as much as his own family. For me, it feels like losing a brother.”

The solemn tributes reflected the enduring respect and emotional connection that Vijayakanth continues to command across political lines, even two years after his passing.