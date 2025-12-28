403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US is “frustrated” with Netanyahu’s efforts to derail peace deal
(MENAFN) Frictions are reportedly intensifying between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior advisers to US President Donald Trump, as members of the US team have grown “increasingly frustrated” with what they view as Netanyahu’s efforts to derail the peace initiative, according to reports released Friday.
Accounts indicate that the president’s closest circle—including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, peace envoy Steve Witkoff, and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles—has become deeply irritated. They believe Netanyahu is deliberately “slow-walking” the agreement while taking concrete steps aimed at weakening the ceasefire in Gaza.
An Israeli official, however, suggested that Rubio’s position aligns more closely with Netanyahu’s stance than with the views held by Witkoff and Kushner.
Meanwhile, a White House official said Netanyahu has effectively “lost” the support of Trump’s core advisory team. Despite this, the president himself—though eager for the agreement to advance “faster”—is said to remain the prime minister’s only significant backer within the administration.
Netanyahu is also reported to harbor serious doubts about proposals advanced by Witkoff and Kushner, particularly those related to the demilitarization of Gaza, which represents a central pillar of the multi-stage framework.
Fully aware of the rift with US officials, Netanyahu reportedly plans to bypass advisers during his upcoming Monday meeting in Mar-a-Lago by appealing directly to Trump. His goal is to convince the president to adopt a more hardline perspective, according to a senior Israeli official cited by reports.
The first phase of the agreement, which took effect on Oct. 10, involved the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. However, Israel has not fully fulfilled its obligations under this initial stage, especially regarding the cessation of hostilities. Israeli military operations have continued, resulting in at least 411 Palestinian deaths and 1,118 injuries since the ceasefire began.
The second phase of the plan outlines broader political and security measures, including the establishment of a temporary technocratic body to govern Gaza, the start of reconstruction, the creation of a peace council, deployment of an international force, additional withdrawals of Israeli troops from the territory, and the disarmament of Hamas.
Accounts indicate that the president’s closest circle—including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, peace envoy Steve Witkoff, and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles—has become deeply irritated. They believe Netanyahu is deliberately “slow-walking” the agreement while taking concrete steps aimed at weakening the ceasefire in Gaza.
An Israeli official, however, suggested that Rubio’s position aligns more closely with Netanyahu’s stance than with the views held by Witkoff and Kushner.
Meanwhile, a White House official said Netanyahu has effectively “lost” the support of Trump’s core advisory team. Despite this, the president himself—though eager for the agreement to advance “faster”—is said to remain the prime minister’s only significant backer within the administration.
Netanyahu is also reported to harbor serious doubts about proposals advanced by Witkoff and Kushner, particularly those related to the demilitarization of Gaza, which represents a central pillar of the multi-stage framework.
Fully aware of the rift with US officials, Netanyahu reportedly plans to bypass advisers during his upcoming Monday meeting in Mar-a-Lago by appealing directly to Trump. His goal is to convince the president to adopt a more hardline perspective, according to a senior Israeli official cited by reports.
The first phase of the agreement, which took effect on Oct. 10, involved the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. However, Israel has not fully fulfilled its obligations under this initial stage, especially regarding the cessation of hostilities. Israeli military operations have continued, resulting in at least 411 Palestinian deaths and 1,118 injuries since the ceasefire began.
The second phase of the plan outlines broader political and security measures, including the establishment of a temporary technocratic body to govern Gaza, the start of reconstruction, the creation of a peace council, deployment of an international force, additional withdrawals of Israeli troops from the territory, and the disarmament of Hamas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment