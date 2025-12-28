MI Emirates Crush Dubai Capitals To Set Up Qualifier 1 With Vipers

MI Emirates confirmed their place in the top two after a comprehensive eight-wicket win over the Dubai Capitals in their International League T20 (ILT20) clash at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

In an impressive all-round performance, Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 44, studded with five sixes, confirmed MI Emirates' Qualifier 1 clash against the Desert Vipers on December 30, according to an ILT20 press release.

Meanwhile, the winner of Sunday's match (the last league-stage fixture) between the Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will go up against the Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator on January 1.

Earlier, the MI Emirates spinners continued their stellar form with Allah Ghazanfar's three-wicket haul (3/28) and Shakib Al Hasan's shrewd spell of 1/11 in four overs holding the Capitals at 122/8.

Pollard Powers MI Emirates to Victory

Skipper Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 44 runs in 31 balls, with one four and five sixes, led the charge as the MI Emirates secured their fifth straight win of the season.

MI Emirates got off to a flying start as openers Muhammad Waseem (27 off 19 balls, with three fours and a six) and Andre Fletcher (21 off 30 with two fours and a six) set the tone with a brisk 33-run stand inside the first three overs.

The pair remained unbeaten through the powerplay, taking MI Emirates to a comfortable 45/0 after six overs and firmly dictating terms.

The breakthrough came in the seventh over when Haider Ali trapped Waseem LBW, ending a 47-run opening partnership.

Fletcher continued to keep the scoreboard ticking alongside Tom Banton (28 off 20 with three fours and a six) but was run out in the 10th over.

Despite the setbacks, MI Emirates reached the halfway stage well placed at 59/2.

From there on, the chase was firmly under control.

Pollard's Game-Changing Over

The skipper steadied the innings with Banton in the middle overs before shifting momentum decisively in the 14th. Pollard smashed Waqar Salamkheil for 30 runs in the over, highlighted by three consecutive sixes and reducing the equation to just 10 runs from the final five overs.

MI Emirates wrapped up the chase in style, cruising home after an unbeaten 67-run stand off 43 balls between Pollard and Banton.

Capitals Stutter Against Spin

After opting to field, MI Emirates imposed themselves early, applying sustained pressure through the Powerplay. Shakib Al Hasan struck in the fourth over to remove Shayan Jahangir (17 off 18), while Ghazanfar followed up in the sixth by accounting for Sediqullah Atal (7 off 9), leaving the Dubai Capitals at 35/2.

The situation deteriorated further when Leus de Plooy (3 off 5) was run-out, and Dan Mousley scalped Rovman Powell (8 off 4) in the eighth over.

Arab Gul also tightened the screws when he pinged number-three batter Jordan Cox on the pads, leaving the Capitals reeling at 53/5 in ten overs.

James Neesham (21 off 14, with three fours and a six) briefly lifted the tempo with three boundaries but was halted by Ghazanfar, who snapped up Neesham with a sharp return catch, followed by David Willey (2 off 2) in the same over.

Coming together at 83/7, Mohammad Nabi and Scott Currie (15 off 18) resuscitated the innings with a much-needed stand of 28 runs in just as many balls before Fazalhaq Farooqi scalped the latter in the penultimate over.

Nabi remained unbeaten at 22 in 30 balls, but UAE's Zahoor Khan gave away just five runs in the 20th over to close out a strong performance by the MI Emirates.

Post-Match Reactions

'Player of the Match' Allah Ghazanfar said, "I bowled with the same confidence and stayed true to my plans. As a finger spinner, executing variations is not easy, but the work I put in behind the scenes really pays off. On the caught-and-bowled dismissal, I knew there was a chance I could be hit for six, but I backed my best delivery, stayed committed, and it created the opportunity."

Dubai Capitals skipper Mohammad Nabi said, "We did not put enough runs on the board on this surface, and credit to the MI Emirates -- they bowled very well. As a bowling unit, we gave it our best, but Pollard took the game away from us. The conditions in Dubai suit us, and hopefully, we can bounce back with a strong performance in the next match."

Brief Scores

MI Emirates beat Dubai Capitals by eight wickets

Dubai Capitals 122/8 in 20 overs (Mohammad Nabi 22 not out, James Neesham 21, Shayan Jahangir 17, Allah Ghazanfar 3 for 28, Shakib Al Hasan 1 for 11)

MI Emirates 126/2 in 16.4 overs (Kieron Pollard 44 not out, Tom Banton 28 not out, Muhammad Waseem 27, Haider Ali 1 for 14)

Player of the match: Allah Ghazanfar. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)