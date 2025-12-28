AP And Telangana Weather Update: Cold Wave Warning Temperatures To Drop Further, Relief Still Days Away

Weather Report: The cold is intensifying. In some places, minimum temperatures are dropping to single digits. This is causing major problems for people.

Winter in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh is unusually harsh. Minimum temperatures have hit single digits in many districts, causing severe cold, especially at night. This will last until Dec 31.

Night temperatures have dropped in many Telangana districts. Sangareddy, Medak, and Adilabad saw 6-9°C. Areas around Hyderabad hit 13-15°C. Rural areas are colder than cities.

The cold is hitting Andhra Pradesh hard, especially Rayalaseema. Night temperatures are 7-9°C in Kurnool, Anantapur, and Kadapa. The weather department warns of possible fog.

For the next 4-5 days, Telangana temperatures will be 3-4 degrees below normal. Expect strong cold winds in the morning and evening. No rain is forecasted for either state.

Temps might rise 1-2 degrees in early January. But cold could return during Sankranti, affecting North Telangana and Rayalaseema. The chill will fully subside by late January.