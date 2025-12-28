ASCON Group Strengthens Ethical Digital Commerce Vision As GINTAA Prepares For Global Expansion Through Indo-Japanese Collaboration

Image caption: Laxman Jaiswal

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 27:India's food delivery market has become one of the largest digital consumption ecosystems globally, processing over 2.7 billion orders annuallyand expected to grow sharply by 2030, reaching several billion orders in volume as digital adoption deepens across the country. With more than 85% of food orders placed through mobile applications,online delivery is no longer optional-it is integral to restaurant growth.

Recent industry findings show that nearly 35% of restaurants have expressed unwillingness to continue long-term engagement with dominant platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato, primarily due to high commission structures, layered fees, pricing opacity, and pressure-driven discounting. Importantly, this sentiment does not reflect a desire to exit online food delivery, but rather a growing insistence on fairer participation within it.

As this transition unfolds, GINTAA, India's home-grown food delivery platform promoted by ASCON Group and launched in Bengaluru on 1st October 2021 as a pan-India initiative, enters the market with a focus on honesty, integrity, and sustainability-principles that are increasingly defining success in the next phase of the food-tech economy. GINTAA's presence reinforces the idea that restaurants do not need to withdraw from digital platforms to remain viable; instead, the ecosystem itself is evolving.

Mr. Laxman Jaiswal,Chairman and Managing Director, Ascon Softech (GINTAA),noted that the coming decade will reshape platform economics.

“By 2030, the food delivery market will expand significantly in both value and volume. Platforms that operate with transparency, ethical pricing, and long-term responsibility will naturally hold this market.”

As the industry moves toward multi-billion-scale expansion by 2030, GINTAA is aligning itself with this growth trajectory,emphasising clear pricing structures, the removal of hidden charges, and protection against excessive commissions-ensuring that restaurants can participate in online delivery without erosion of margins.

This forward movement is being driven by GINTAA's two youngest Directors, Mr. Soham Jaiswal and Mr. Adarsh Jaiswal, representing the platform's next-generation leadership. Mr. Adarsh Jaiswalis driving the national operating model from Bengaluru, with a mandate to build a scalable, ethical delivery framework across India. Under its phased rollout strategy, GINTAA aims to engage approximately 500 takeaway-focused and independent restaurants, along with 1,000 established and large restaurant chains,creating a balanced and inclusive marketplace.

In parallel, ASCON Group is progressing toward a strategic collaboration with a leading Japanese food corporation,with plans to introduce an authentic Japanese fried chicken QSR brand in India through a standardized franchise model. GINTAA will serve as the exclusive delivery and co-branding partner, integrating global QSR standards with India's evolving food-tech ecosystem.

With its emphasis on transparency, sustainability, and responsible scale, GINTAA is positioned to meet its market objectives by 2030,enabling restaurants to stay active online while navigating the industry's structural shift toward fairness and long-term viability.