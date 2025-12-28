Islamabad Offers Conditional Deployment To Gaza Peace Force, Rejects Disarming Hamas

Pakistan has signalled conditional readiness to join an international force aimed at restoring peace in Gaza, saying any participation would depend on the mission's mandate.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said at a press conference on Saturday, December 27, that Pakistan would be willing to contribute troops only if the operation does not involve disarming Hamas or imposing a political settlement.

The issue has become highly sensitive domestically, with the government concerned about strong opposition from political parties and religious groups to any military deployment in Gaza.

International discussions on deploying a peacekeeping force in Gaza have intensified amid efforts to halt the conflict, but divisions remain over the force's role, authority, and rules of engagement.

The demand to disarm Hamas is a central condition for both the United States and Israel, making it a major obstacle to forming a broadly supported international mission.

Pakistan's position follows reported pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who urged Pakistan's military leadership to support international efforts related to Gaza.

Reports say Pakistan's army chief, General Asim Munir, travelled to Washington last week for talks with Trump on regional security and Middle East developments.

Dar reiterated that Pakistan would“happily” participate in a mission limited to peacekeeping, stressing that disarmament or enforced peace would be unacceptable.

Any final decision, they add, will depend on the mission's final mandate, regional consensus, and assurances that Pakistan's involvement aligns with national interests and public opinion.

