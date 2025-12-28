Alhind To Begin Airline Operations Soon

Dhaka: Dubai-based AlHind Group, a travel and tourism conglomerate with a long-standing presence in the UAE, is set to launch a new domestic airline in India.

The carrier, AlHind Air, has received initial clearance from the Indian civil aviation ministry to begin operations.

The airline will initially operate domestic flights with ATR 72-600 aircraft, with plans to expand internationally using Airbus A320 aircraft.

The first international destination is expected to be the UAE. The company aims to offer low ticket prices to serve expatriates in the UAE, while maintaining a minimal staffing model.

AlHind Group, founded in Kerala in 1992 as AlHind Tours and Travels, expanded to the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries in 1995.

Today, the group has over 130 branches worldwide and interests across hospitality, charter services, money exchange, IT, and travel solutions. It also acts as a General Sales Agent (GSA) for major Indian airlines, handling sales, marketing, and customer services.

Last year, the group's chairman, Mohammad Haris, told Khaleej Times that AlHind Air would start with three domestic flights, aiming to begin international operations after expanding to 20 flights.

AlHind Air has been granted one of two "no-objection certificates" issued by the Indian civil aviation ministry this week. The move comes shortly after an Indigo Airlines crisis that caused the cancellation of 4,500 flights, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded, including some UAE residents who faced delays of up to 10 hours.

Indian officials have said the government is seeking to encourage more competition in the domestic airline sector.

According to the airline's website, AlHind Air will serve the Indian states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Goa, with plans to expand its network in the coming months.

