Zelensky And Carney Hold Joint Online Discussion With European Leaders Ahead Of Trump Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Office of the President, according to Ukrinform.

"In Halifax, on their way to Florida to meet with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held an online conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, President of the European Council António Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and British Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell," the publication notes.

During the conversation, they discussed the most fundamental elements of the draft key documents that will be discussed tomorrow by the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

"We need strong positions both on the front lines and in diplomacy so that Putin cannot manipulate and avoid a real and just end to the war. The world has enough strength to guarantee security and peace," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The participants in the conversation coordinated a common European position on the peace process and expressed support for American efforts and Ukraine.

Partners assureof support – German government

Separately, they discussed the security guarantees that Europe will provide to Ukraine.

The Head of State also proposed a plan of meetings for the coming days and weeks.

Photo: OP