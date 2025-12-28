Cleanup Continues In Odesa After Evening Enemy Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Odesa Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, according to Ukrinform.

"The aftermath of the enemy attack is being dealt with. All necessary services are working. Damage to social facilities has also been recorded," the publication says.

The district administration, the department of city improvement and housing and communal services, as well as other relevant services are conducting surveys and recording damaged property. Materials have been delivered to temporarily close the broken windows.

The aftermath of the evening enemy attack continues to be dealt with in Odesa Photo: Serhiy Lysak / Telegram

No information about casualties has been received, according to the CMA.

Canada announces additional economic aid to Ukraine amounting to $1.8B

An operational headquarters has been set up on site and a warming center has been established where residents can obtain information, all necessary explanations, assistance, and advice on the state program“eRecovery,” as well as municipal support programs for receiving compensation and assistance in restoring damaged housing.

As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday evening the enemy attacked Odesa again, causing a fire in a residential area after a UAV strike.