Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For December 28

2025-12-28 01:06:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 28, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies fell compared to December 27.

The official rate for $1 is 742,458 rials, while one euro is valued at 879,773 rials. On December 27 the euro was priced at 874,122 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 28

Rial on December 27

1 US dollar

USD

742,458

747,740

1 British pound

GBP

1,002,120

1,008,542

1 Swiss franc

CHF

940,663

946,429

1 Swedish króna

SEK

81,079

81,555

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

74,170

74,637

1 Danish krone

DKK

117,020

117,776

1 Indian rupee

INR

8,269

8,324

1 UAE Dirham

AED

202,167

203,605

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,412,830

2,433,002

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

265,062

266,920

100 Japanese yen

JPY

474,231

477,368

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

95,537

96,218

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,928,866

1,942,592

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

542,888

547,178

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

433,180

435,729

1 South African rand

ZAR

44,556

44,811

1 Turkish lira

TRY

17,325

17,418

1 Russian ruble

RUB

9,499

9,515

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

203,972

205,423

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

56,665

57,067

1 Syrian pound

SYP

67

68

1 Australian dollar

AUD

498,618

501,594

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

197,989

199,397

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,974,622

1,988,670

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

578,338

582,029

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

606,706

612,143

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

24,033

24,164

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

354

356

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

516,593

520,000

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

137,184

138,156

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

105,966

106,719

100 Thai baht

THB

2,392,036

2,410,638

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

183,419

184,719

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

513,844

518,672

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,047,190

1,054,640

1 euro

EUR

874,122

879,773

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

147,005

147,894

1 Georgian lari

GEL

275,689

277,652

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

44,259

44,620

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

11,219

11,411

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

254,702

256,527

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

436,301

439,847

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,263,977

1,272,282

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

80,222

80,795

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

212,334

213,828

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,560

2,582

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,401,651 rials and $1 costs 1,190,528 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 962,997 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 817,946 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.36-1.39 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.61-1.64 million rials.

Trend News Agency

