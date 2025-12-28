Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For December 28

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 28, Trend reports. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies fell compared to December 27. The official rate for $1 is 742,458 rials, while one euro is valued at 879,773 rials. On December 27 the euro was priced at 874,122 rials.

Currency Rial on December 28 Rial on December 27 1 US dollar USD 742,458 747,740 1 British pound GBP 1,002,120 1,008,542 1 Swiss franc CHF 940,663 946,429 1 Swedish króna SEK 81,079 81,555 1 Norwegian krone NOK 74,170 74,637 1 Danish krone DKK 117,020 117,776 1 Indian rupee INR 8,269 8,324 1 UAE Dirham AED 202,167 203,605 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,412,830 2,433,002 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 265,062 266,920 100 Japanese yen JPY 474,231 477,368 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 95,537 96,218 1 Omani rial OMR 1,928,866 1,942,592 1 Canadian dollar CAD 542,888 547,178 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 433,180 435,729 1 South African rand ZAR 44,556 44,811 1 Turkish lira TRY 17,325 17,418 1 Russian ruble RUB 9,499 9,515 1 Qatari riyal QAR 203,972 205,423 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 56,665 57,067 1 Syrian pound SYP 67 68 1 Australian dollar AUD 498,618 501,594 1 Saudi riyal SAR 197,989 199,397 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,974,622 1,988,670 1 Singapore dollar SGD 578,338 582,029 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 606,706 612,143 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 24,033 24,164 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 354 356 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 516,593 520,000 1 Libyan dinar LYD 137,184 138,156 1 Chinese yuan CNY 105,966 106,719 100 Thai baht THB 2,392,036 2,410,638 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 183,419 184,719 1,000 South Korean won KRW 513,844 518,672 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,047,190 1,054,640 1 euro EUR 874,122 879,773 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 147,005 147,894 1 Georgian lari GEL 275,689 277,652 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 44,259 44,620 1 Afghan afghani AFN 11,219 11,411 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 254,702 256,527 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 436,301 439,847 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,263,977 1,272,282 1 Tajik somoni TJS 80,222 80,795 1 Turkmen manat TMT 212,334 213,828 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,560 2,582

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,401,651 rials and $1 costs 1,190,528 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 962,997 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 817,946 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.36-1.39 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.61-1.64 million rials.