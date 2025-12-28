Cold System Keeps Grip On Kingdom After Overnight Downpours

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) - A cold, moisture-laden weather system continues to affect Jordan on Sunday, after heavy overnight rainfall swept across much of the country, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.Conditions remain cold and unsettled, with widespread rain across most regions and periods of heavy precipitation during the morning, particularly in the north, central areas and parts of the southwestern highlands. Thunderstorms and isolated hail are also possible.Strong westerly winds are accompanying the system, with gusts of up to 60 km/h, generating dusty conditions in desert areas. Rainfall is expected to taper off gradually later in the evening.Meteorologists warn of flash flooding in valleys and low-lying areas, especially in northern and central regions and near the Dead Sea. Drivers are also advised to watch for poor visibility caused by dust, fog and low cloud cover, as well as slippery road conditions.Another low-pressure system is forecast to move in on Monday, bringing renewed rainfall and continued cold weather, with the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms in parts of the Kingdom. Winds are expected to strengthen again, with gusts approaching 70 km/h in exposed areas.Weather conditions are expected to stabilize gradually by midweek, with a slight rise in temperatures from Wednesday, though cooler-than-average conditions will persist across most regions.