Police Identify Suspect In Amman Tunnel Shooting

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) - Police said they have identified the person who fired shots inside the Fourth Circle tunnel in central Amman during a wedding convoy.Authorities traced the vehicles involved and confirmed they were part of a wedding procession at a hotel in Jabal Amman. Surveillance footage and interviews with attendees helped pinpoint the shooter, who remains at large while police work to arrest him.Police opened an investigation after receiving reports of gunfire from a vehicle traveling through the tunnel with other cars.