403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Police Identify Suspect In Amman Tunnel Shooting
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) - Police said they have identified the person who fired shots inside the Fourth Circle tunnel in central Amman during a wedding convoy.
Authorities traced the vehicles involved and confirmed they were part of a wedding procession at a hotel in Jabal Amman. Surveillance footage and interviews with attendees helped pinpoint the shooter, who remains at large while police work to arrest him.
Police opened an investigation after receiving reports of gunfire from a vehicle traveling through the tunnel with other cars.
Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) - Police said they have identified the person who fired shots inside the Fourth Circle tunnel in central Amman during a wedding convoy.
Authorities traced the vehicles involved and confirmed they were part of a wedding procession at a hotel in Jabal Amman. Surveillance footage and interviews with attendees helped pinpoint the shooter, who remains at large while police work to arrest him.
Police opened an investigation after receiving reports of gunfire from a vehicle traveling through the tunnel with other cars.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment