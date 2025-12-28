Jordan Mobilizes International Expertise To Safeguard Endangered Sea Turtles In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Dec. 28 (Petra) – The Jordan Society for the Conservation of Turtles & Tortoises (JSCT) has successfully concluded the second phase of its landmark initiative, "Towards Effective Restoration of Marine Turtles on Jordan's Aqaba Coastline." The four-day program, conducted in partnership with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), marks a significant step forward in Jordan's commitment to marine biodiversity.Dr. Abeer Bilbeisi – Founder & Chairman of the JSCT, member of the IUCN Species Survival Commission (SSC) Marine Turtle Specialist Group, and member of the International Sea Turtle Society (ISTS) – highlighted the project's rapid evolution. Building on a successful 2024 pilot that trained 100 members of the Royal Naval Force and local fishers, this year's expansion reached 170 participants. To bring global best practices to the Red Sea, the society hosted a panel of distinguished international experts: Tunisian biologist Hamed Mallat; Italian biologist Micol Montagna, President of Marine Life Watch; and American biologist Yvette Fernandez of the Inwater Research Group.The training shifted from general awareness to technical field applications, focusing on in-water monitoring, "citizen science" data collection, and the use of photographic identification to track individual turtle populations. Supported by the International Sea Turtle Ambassadors (ISTA), the program provided visual tools and practical guidance on safely handling and rescuing turtles. Participants were also equipped with specialized skills to mitigate bycatch, manage entanglement in fishing gear, and prevent fatalities caused by boat strikes.The sessions drew a diverse cohort of stakeholders, including officers from the Royal Naval Force, staff from the Aqaba Marine Reserve, and local fishers from the Thagher Al-Urdun Agricultural Fishermen's Cooperative Society. Divers from local centers also participated, coordinated by the Aqaba Turtle Diving Center. To ensure these new skills can be applied immediately, every participant received a specialized sea turtle rescue kit sponsored by the Jordan Kuwait Bank.Speaking at the closing ceremony held at the M?venpick Aqaba, Assistant Governor Sultan Hassan, representing the Governor of Aqaba, lauded the society for its proactive approach to ecological balance. He emphasized that empowering those who work daily on the water is the cornerstone of protecting the region's endangered marine life. This sentiment was echoed by leadership from the Royal Naval Force, the Royal Department for Environmental and Tourism Protection (RANGERS), and the Aqaba Marine Reserve, who joined prominent local figures to celebrate the initiative's success.The event culminated in a poignant tribute to the "frontline defenders" of the Gulf – the local fishers and divers. Several individuals were specifically honored for their humanitarian efforts in rescuing sea turtles and other endangered creatures during their daily maritime activities. By bridging the gap between professional conservationists and the local community, the JSCT has not only enhanced technical expertise but fostered a culture of environmental stewardship that ensures Aqaba's waters remain a safe haven for generations to come.