J&K Crime Branch Files Charge Sheet Against Accused In Fake Job Scam Case

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Dec 28 (IANS) The J&K Crime Branch said on Sunday that it has filed a charge sheet against the accused in a large-scale job fraud committed by a recruiter through a fake NGO.

A statement by the Crime Branch Kashmir said,“The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a charge sheet against a Srinagar resident accused of orchestrating a large-scale job fraud by posing as a recruiter through a fake NGO."

The accused duped several Tangmarg residents of lakhs of rupees by promising jobs in hospitals and banks and issuing forged appointment letters under the guise of“SAI NGO Consultancy.

According to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch Kashmir, a comprehensive charge sheet was filed before the Court of City Judge (Sub Registrar) Srinagar, in connection with FIR No. 49/2022, registered under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 RPC, pertaining to a large-scale job fraud.

”The case originated from a written complaint wherein many residents of the Tangmarg area alleged that they were duped by Reyaz Ahmad Taploo, son of Mohammad Sidiq Taploo, a resident of Anchaar Dagapora, Soura, Srinagar. The accused lured innocent job seekers by falsely promising employment as security guards in reputed hospitals and banks. Under this false pretext, he reportedly collected huge sums of money amounting to several lakhs of rupees from the victims," the statement said.

To further legitimise the fraud, the accused issued fake appointment orders and uniform items, thereby misleading the victims into believing that the employment offers were genuine.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, the Crime Branch Kashmir (now Economic Offences Wing) initiated a thorough and meticulous investigation during which it was prima facie established that the accused was operating a fake NGO under the name and style of“SAI NGO Consultancy. Using this fictitious entity as a front, the accused systematically cheated unemployed youth by issuing forged appointment letters and false assurances of employment," the statement said.

The investigation conclusively revealed that the accused indulged in deliberate acts of cheating, forgery, and the use of forged documents as genuine, thereby committing serious economic offences and exploiting vulnerable job seekers.

“After completing all legal formalities and gathering sufficient evidence, the Economic Offences Wing has formally submitted the charge sheet before the competent court for judicial scrutiny and trial. The Economic Offences Wing reiterates its commitment to curbing employment-related frauds and urges the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent job offers and to verify the authenticity of recruiting agencies before making any financial commitments,” the statement added.