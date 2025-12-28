Australian Police Arrest Man Following Fatal Stabbing In Sydney

MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Dec 28 (IANS) Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) arrested a 47-year-old man on Sunday after a woman was found dead and another man was stabbed in Sydney's northwest.

NSW police said in a statement that emergency services were called to a home just before 5:00 a.m. local time in Quakers Hill, a suburb about 40 km northwest of the Sydney central business district, after reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers found a man on the footpath, suffering stab wounds, and a woman deceased inside the home. The woman was yet to be formally identified, reports Xinhua news agency.

The injured man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene and then taken to a hospital in a critical condition.

At around 5:30 a.m., the 47-year-old man was arrested after attending a police station.

Earlier in November, five teenagers were charged after a worker at a western Sydney convenience store was stabbed, according to the police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW).

The 28-year-old male worker was allegedly stabbed around 2:20 a.m. local time on November 20 when he tried to stop a group of teenagers who allegedly attempted to steal items from the store in Burwood, 10 km west of central Sydney.

The worker was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics before being taken to the hospital. He remained in hospital in a critical but stable condition as of November 21, according to the police.

NSW Police said that all five teenagers were arrested.

All five were refused bail and expected to make an initial appearance before a children's court on November 21.