Daily Horoscope, December 28: Sunday Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope for December 28, 2025: On December 28, 2025, Aries natives should avoid long-distance travel; stomach pain issues may arise. Taurus natives can start a new job and buy a house or shop. Gemini natives will get support from their children and should take care of their health. Cancer natives should not make any major decisions and control their diet. Read on to know how the day will be for each zodiac sign.

Aries Horoscope December 28, 2025

Today, avoid any long-distance travel. You will succeed in paying off an old debt. You won't be able to keep a promise made to someone, which will cause mental pressure. Laziness will persist in the body. There might be issues related to stomach or head pain.

Taurus Horoscope December 28, 2025

Today, you can buy a new property like a house or shop. You might get a share of ancestral property. The day is auspicious for starting a new venture. You will feel good participating in social events. Avoid imposing your views on others.

Gemini Horoscope December 28, 2025

You will get support from your children, which will bring you relief. An important task may get stuck due to your negligence. Today, you might need to take help from some people. The business and job situation will be much better than before. Take care of your health.

Cancer Horoscope December 28, 2025

Today, disputes may arise in the family over small matters. Your mind might be inclined towards wrongdoings. Control your restlessness, or you will face trouble. If you don't pay attention to your diet, you may have stomach pain. Do not make decisions based on others' opinions.

Leo Horoscope December 28, 2025

People of this sign will not feel like working. Avoid eating too much outside food. Lustful thoughts may distract you from your goals. Practicing meditation and yoga will be beneficial for you. You need to keep an eye on your children.

Virgo Horoscope December 28, 2025

Unwanted guests may arrive at home, causing you trouble. A major contract may be signed in business. You will be happy to get a big responsibility at work. Everyone in the family will be happy with your work. You can buy a new vehicle with your father's support.

Libra Horoscope December 28, 2025

A big deal may come your way in business, which will bring financial benefits in the future. Use heavy machinery with care and drive vehicles cautiously. Today, you may get a chance to showcase your talent. Health will be better than before.

Scorpio Horoscope December 28, 2025

There will be doubts in your mind about your children's future. You may have to spend more money unwillingly. Leg-related ailments will bother you. A dispute is possible at home over some matter. Do not make any major decisions in business. Love life will be okay.

Sagittarius Horoscope December 28, 2025

A state of mental stress will persist today. The time is not favorable for business. An important piece of equipment or vehicle may break down. You will feel lighter after sharing your feelings with your spouse. You may meet old friends. Health will be fine.

Capricorn Horoscope December 28, 2025

Disagreements with your life partner will end. You will have to go on a short trip. The day is very auspicious for students; they will get the full reward for their hard work. There will also be an improvement in the financial situation. You will make new friends who will be very helpful in the future.

Aquarius Horoscope December 28, 2025

You will get a chance to attend a religious event. Some people may ask you for a loan. Do not pay attention to useless things; this is better for you. The circumstances will remain in your favor. Your words might hurt someone's feelings.

Pisces Horoscope December 28, 2025

You can plan to start a new business. You will have to spend money on family needs. You will be interested in religious activities. You will get respect in society. One of your wishes may be fulfilled. There are also chances of financial gain today.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.